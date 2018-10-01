UPDATED to include reports that the Department of Justice has filed suit

Gov. Jerry Brown today signed a measure that restores Obama-era open-internet rules in California, in a direct rebuke to the Trump Administration’s rollback of these regulations, prompting the Justice Department to file suit to block the rules from taking effect.

The California legislature approved a bill that is regarded as the strongest net-neutrality provisions in the nation. The legislation forbids internet providers from blocking legal websites, intentionally slowing down internet traffic or demanding fees for faster service.

The Democratic governor, in signing the measure into law, sets California on a collision course with the Federal Communications Commission, which earlier this year dismantled the landmark net neutrality rules that ensured equal access to the internet.

It didn’t take long for the Trump Administration to respond to a direct challenge to its regulatory authority. The Justice Department filed suit in federal district court in California, arguing that the state was attempting to subvert the federal government’s rules for regulating broadband communications. It argues that the federal government — not the states — have the right to regulate interstate communicatons. “Under the Constitution, states do not regulate interstate commerce—the federal government does,” said Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions in a statement Sunday. “Once again the California legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy.” The DOJ suit sets up yet another legal clash that pits the Trump Administration against California. State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra has filed a flurry of suits against the federal government challenging it on across a range of issues, including immigration, the environment, education and healthcare. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, telegraphed that a fight was brewing in a recent speech in Maine, suggested California’s net neutrality law would be “illegal” and vowed a fight to protect the new “light touch,” telecom-friendly regulations he introduced. The FCC’s order expressly pre-empts state legislation, and shifts enforcement responsibility to the Federal Trade Commission for cracking down on deceptive or unfair practices. Though some legal scholars say the FCC’s decision to deregulate an industry doesn’t give it the authority to prevent states from imposing their own regulations. Pai applauded the DOJ’s decision to challenge the law as both illegal and harmful to consumers. “The law prohibits many free-data plans, which allow consumers to stream video, music, and the like exempt from any data limits,” Pai said in a statement. “They have proven enormously popular in the marketplace, especially among lower-income Americans. But notwithstanding the consumer benefits, this state law bans them.” Pai is referring to the law’s ban on a practice called “zero rating.” These plans allow a wireless subscriber to watch certain content without it counting against their monthly data cap. That’s a clever way for companies like, say, AT&T, to advantage its own service (say, the DirecTV Now service) over a competitor’s. Open-internet advocates have been urging Brown to sign, saying he needs to “stand up to big telecom companies” that nearly derailed the bill this summer.

“Despite their army of lobbyists and millions spent lining the pockets of legislators, these companies continue to lose ground in the face of overwhelming cross-partisan opposition to their greedy attacks on our Internet freedom,” said Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, a digital rights group. “When all is said and done, Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T are going to wish they’d never picked a fight with Internet over net neutrality. Other states should follow California’s lead, and Congress should pass the joint resolution to reverse the FCC’s resoundingly unpopular repeal.”

The bill’s author, Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) took a brief victory lap, declared this a historic day for California.

“A free and open internet is a cornerstone of 21st century life: our democracy, our economy, our healthcare and public safety systems, and day-to-day activities. While the Trump Administration does everything in its power to undermine our democracy, we in California will continue to do what’s right for our residents,” said Wiener. “Net neutrality, at its core, is the basic notion that we each get to decide where we go on the internet, as opposed to having that decision made for us by internet service providers.”

Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of the trade organization USTelecom, issued a statement criticizing Brown’s actions.

“We all support strong and enforceable net neutrality protections for every American – regardless of where they may live. But this bill is neither the way to get there, nor will it help advance the promise and potential of California’s innovation DNA,” Spalter said. “Rather than 50 states stepping in with their own conflicting open internet solutions, we need Congress to step up with a national framework for the whole internet ecosystem and resolve this issue once and for all.”

Under California law, if Brown had taken no action the net neutrality rules would take effect in January.