A first-look trailer for a series of short films created by Academy Award-winning director Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and his brother, director Olivier Gondry, is out today. The Partizan Entertainment-produced series, Las Vegas Love Stories, was shot at the Park MGM hotel and is set for a September 25 debut on YouTube.
The six films last eight seconds each, reflecting a study that noted the average human attention span is that long. However, the directors contend, that short span is time enough to fall in love. The series film titles all reflect the number eight. Watch the trailer above.
Here are the films:
- It Is Decidedly So – Faced with the joy of a newlywed couple in Las Vegas, a woman’s emotions take her on the ride of her life when she spots a man from afar.
- Room 802 – Two best friends see each other in a new light after a night out in Las Vegas.
- The Big Eight – A woman spots love at first sight at a Las Vegas craps table and rolls the dice with one wish in mind.
- No Ordinary August – A couple dives into their emotions in a Las Vegas resort pool.
- Night of the Scorpio – An unstoppable force brings two people together to send sparks flying through the night in Las Vegas.
- Our Infinity – After falling in love in a Las Vegas resort, a woman struggles with the uncertainty of her new romance.