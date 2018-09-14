A first-look trailer for a series of short films created by Academy Award-winning director Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and his brother, director Olivier Gondry, is out today. The Partizan Entertainment-produced series, Las Vegas Love Stories, was shot at the Park MGM hotel and is set for a September 25 debut on YouTube.

The six films last eight seconds each, reflecting a study that noted the average human attention span is that long. However, the directors contend, that short span is time enough to fall in love. The series film titles all reflect the number eight. Watch the trailer above.

Here are the films: