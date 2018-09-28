Connect3 Media, Racine Media, and Canadian production and distribution outfit Cineflix Media have attached Gomorrah series writers Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli to lead the book-to-TV adaptation of WWII crime story The Butchers Of Berlin.

Connect3 Media and Racine Media recently scored the rights to the murder mystery novel, written by Chris Petit, which is set in war-torn Nazi Germany 1943 and centers on financial crime investigator August Schlegel, who is assigned to a homicide case and finds himself immersed in a murky world. The book is the first in a developing series following Schlegel through the plotting and paranoia of the Third Reich. Fasoli and Ravagli are also currently writing crime series ZeroZeroZero for Canal+, Sky, and Amazon.

“Collaborating with the creative duo of Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, and the forces at Racine Media and Cineflix Media to develop a premium drama series for global audiences is incredibly exciting,” said Pablo Salzman, President, Connect3. “The Butchers of Berlin is a well-paced suspenseful novel, and we look forward to combining our expertise to bring this story to life.”

Salzman and Julien Leroux, SVP, Global Scripted Co-Productions for Cineflix Media, will be shopping the series at upcoming MIPCOM in France and MIA in Rome.

The Butchers Of Berlin was published in 2016 by Simon & Schuster UK. Petit’s other novels include political thrillers The Psalm Killer, The Human Pool, and The Passenger, which is currently being developed as a feature film.

Montreal-based Connect3 is currently working on the spy thriller, Mirage. The six-episode scripted series is an international co-production between France (Lincoln TV), Germany (Wild Bunch Germany), and Canada (Connect3) for France Télévisions and ZDF, and is created by Bénédicte Charles, Olivier Pouponneau, and Franck Philippon. Cineflix Rights has exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the series.

Racine Media is a production and financing house based in London. They’re part-owned by the American financier, Bill Dye, and focus on TV scripted and film. Their first feature film, an adaptation of the New York Times bestselling book George by Alex Gino, is scheduled to come out next year.