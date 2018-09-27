EXCLUSIVE: Paul Sorvino is set for a role in Godfather of Harlem, Epix’s straight-to-series crime drama starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker. The series hails from Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein and ABC Signature Studios. Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Nigél Thatch, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Lucy Fry also star.

Written and executive produced by Brancato and Eckstein, Godfather of Harlem is inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Thatch) – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Sorvino will play Frank Costello, 73, known as the “Prime Minister,” a dapper former mob boss, now a diplomat who settles disputes between the Five Families. Years ago, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) saved his life in Dannemora prison and the friendship has lasted decades. Over the course of the season, Costello is forced into the role of peacemaker in the increasingly bloody war between Bumpy and Vincent “Chin” Gigante’s (D’Onofrio) Genovese crime family.

Best known for his portrayal as Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, Sorvino recently recurred on CityTv’s miniseries Bad Blood and starred in indie feature, From Here To Infirmity, alongside Jessica Walter and James Caan. He’s repped by Innovative Artists.