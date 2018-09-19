Newcomer Antoinette Crowe-Legacy has been cast in a major role opposite Forest Whitaker in Godfather of Harlem, Epix’s straight-to-series crime drama, starring and executive produced by Whitaker. The series hails from Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, and ABC Signature Studios. Vincent D’Onofrio and Ilfenesh Hadera also star.

Written and executive produced by Brancato and Eckstein, Godfather of Harlem tells the true story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Crowe-Legacy will play Elise, Bumpy’s (Whitaker) mixed-race, drug-addicted daughter. A lost soul who suffered for her father’s neglect and will forever be his Achilles’ heel. She has many gifts – an agile mind, a lithe beauty – and just as many defects – dishonesty and selfishness that grip her to the core. Bumpy is raising Elise’s daughter Margaret as his own, but one day Elise will want Margaret back. More than anything, she wants a family. And she will find one… in Malcolm X’s Nation of Islam.

Newcomer Crowe-Legacy is a graduate of Yale School of Drama’s 2018 MFA program. She was the recipient of Yale’s prestigious 2018 Carol Finch Dye Award, whose previous recipients include Frances McDormand and Meryl Streep. Crowe-Legacy is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.