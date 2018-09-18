Socially speaking, there was no surprise about that surprise wedding proposal during last night’s Emmy Awards broadcast: Glenn Weiss’ romantic gesture on stage was ’s top social moment during the broadcast, just as it was on Twitter.

And as of today, the “Epic Emmys Proposal” Facebook page had nearly 620,000 views. Weiss had just won the Emmy for directing the Oscar broadcast.

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the runners-up to Weiss’ proposal to girlfriend Jan Svendsen were, in order, HBO’s Game of Thrones winning Outstanding Drama Series; Westworld’s Thandie Newton winning Supporting Actress in a Drama Series; Regina King winning Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Netflix’s Seven Seconds; and Ryan Murphy’s acceptance speech after winning Outstanding Limited Series for FX’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Facebook says the “Most Buzzed About Fashion Looks” of the evening belonged to black-ish‘s Jenifer Lewis, who wore a shirt emblazoned with the Nike logo in support of Colin Kaepernick. In second place was Thandie Newton, followed by Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jessica Biel.

The most-viewed video of the broadcast was the Colin Jost-Michael Che monologue (2.7 million views as of today).

Over on Twitter, Weiss’ proposal was the most talked about moment, followed by Peter Dinklage winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series; Matthew Rhys taking Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series; Regina King winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series; and Game of Thrones winning Outstanding Drama Series.