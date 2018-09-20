Mother of the Maid, the new Off Broadway play teaming Glenn Close with her The Wife screenwriter Jane Anderson, begins previews next week and has already gotten a three-week extension.

The Public Theater announced today that the play – which stars Close as the mother of Joan of Arc – will now run through Sunday, Dec. 23. Initially set to close Nov. 18, Mother of the Maid was subsequently extended to Dec. 2. Today’s announcement says the play has now “been extended a final three weeks.”

The play, which begins previews Tuesday, Sept. 25 and opens Wednesday, Oct. 17, is directed by Matthew Penn, Emmy-nominated for Law & Order with other credits including Orange is the New Black, The Sopranos, and Close’s Damages.

Playwright Anderson’s stage credits include The Baby Dance and Defying Gravity, and she won an Emmy for Olive Kitteridge. She most recently wrote The Wife, starring Close, Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater.

Mother of the Maid tells the story of Joan of Arc’s mother, “a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter.”