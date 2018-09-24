Glass Entertainment Group, a full-service production company specializing in unscripted television, film and new media content, has signed an overall development deal with Danny Passman’s Crybaby Media, a reality TV development/casting firm. Under the pact, Passman will move to Los Angeles by the end of the year to open a joint development office for the two companies. Passman will work closely alongside Nancy Glass and J.C. Mills to develop and produce unscripted programming while production for all projects will continue to be run out of GEG’s Philadelphia studio.

“The thought of opening an LA office was never about if but about who,” said Nancy Glass, CEO & Executive Producer, and J.C. Mills, President & GM, for Glass Entertainment Group. “When Danny said he wanted to move to LA, we knew he was the right person to partner with on this next phase of growth for GEG. He’s one of the most prolific developers in the unscripted space, and we couldn’t be happier that he’s come onboard.”

Photo courtesy of Danny Passman

Danny Passman, Owner & Creative Director, for Crybaby Media added: “GEG has one of the most diverse programming slates in our business, so when Nancy and J.C. approached me about partnering on an LA venture, I saw the opportunity immediately. The OTT buyers have entered the unscripted space in a major way, so this an excellent time to make the move and a hard push in that direction.”

Both parties are represented by ICM Partners.