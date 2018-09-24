Pongalo has launched Girl Flu, its first original film, on its $5.99-per-month, female-focused Spanish-language streaming service. The pic, directed by Dorie Barton, stars Katee Sackhoff, Jeremy Sisto, Jade Pettyjohn and Judy Reyes. It will debut in Spanish and English via the Pongalo app and its distribution platforms.

The plot centers on a girl (Pettyjohn) who gets her first period, triggering a crisis for her mother (Sackhoff). Free Chicken Films’ David K. Wilson produced and Pongalo founder and CEO Rich Hull and Paul Schiff are executive producers. The pic premiered in 2016 at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

The debut is in addition to Pongalo’s plan to premiere more than 250 hours of new telenovelas and series in its “Premieres & Exclusives” category this year, boosting one of the largest IP libraries of Latino-focused films and TV series in the world; its holdings also include Moovimex, which features male-focused action and comedy movies.

The company’s services streamed more than 250 million minutes of content in August, and it recently added former MGM, Univision, CBS and Fox executive Kevin Conroy to its board.