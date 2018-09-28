EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Universal Pictures acquired an untitled original comedy pitch from Jessica St. Clair & Lennon Parham, which is will be a starring vehicle for Gina Rodriguez. Studio is keeping the plot specifics close to the vest.

Rodriguez broke out starring as the title character in the series Jane The Virgin, and her first major studio starring role will be for Columbia Pictures in the Catherine Hardwicke-directed remake of Miss Bala, the 2011 thriller about a beauty pageant contestant who witnesses drug related murders and is conscripted to do the bidding of a drug cartel. Rodriguez has also been generating projects as producer, wrapping Someone Great, another star vehicle. She will also lend her voice and produce the animated series Carmen Sandiego, which will be released by Netflix in January. Rodriguez and Emily Gipson will produce for their I Can & I Will Productions.

St. Clair and Parham are the co-creators and stars of the USA comedy series Playing House. Along with scripting, they will be executive producers.

Universal exec veep Erik Baiers is overseeing. St. Clair and Parham are repped by UTA, Rise Management and Morris Yorn Barnes; Rodriguez is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.