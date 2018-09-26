Brooklyn-based Gimlet, the media company behind hit podcasts such as Homecoming, Reply All and Crimetown, has set its fall slate, with three new original series for premiere in October.

They include Gimlet’s first scripted fiction horror series, The Horror of Dolores Roach, starring Daphne Rubin-Vega (original Mimi in Rent, Smash) and Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming, Mr. Robot); The Cut on Tuesday, Gimlet’s first women’s podcast, a new weekly series in partnership with New York Magazine’s The Cut; and Without Fail: Conversations with Alex Blumberg, hosted by Gimlet co-founder Blumberg, in the company’s first interview series. In addition, hit series Heavyweight from host and creator Jonathan Goldstein, returns for its third season on Thursday, October 4, with an episode featuring comedian Rob Corddry.

“We developed our fall slate to reach and bring in new audiences across the board, both in Gimlet’s fiction and non-fiction programming. These are three very different shows, and three kinds of shows we’ve never done before,” said Nazanin Rafsanjani, VP of New Show Development, Gimlet. “Firstly, fiction continues to be a huge priority for Gimlet, and we think a chilling horror series is perfect for October and fills a void in the current audio landscape. Additionally, there is no other organization we would rather partner with to bring their voice to audio than The Cut — a powerful, uniquely female authority that is currently absent from podcasting. And finally, while there are a lot of interview shows out there, there are few that have the unique ability to marry humility, curiosity and a diverse range of topics and subjects — Without Fail is that type of interview show, one that is uniquely Gimlet. I can’t wait for the world to hear these new shows and for new listeners to be introduced to Gimlet and the joy of podcasts.”

Complete descriptions of Gimlet’s three new original series with premiere dates and a trailer follow below.

Without Fail: Conversations with Alex Blumberg – Premieres Monday, October 1 on Apple Podcasts

Four years ago, NPR journalist Alex Blumberg left a stable job to do something he’d never done before: start a podcast company. Today, the company he founded, Gimlet Media, has launched 21 shows, employs more than a hundred people, and brings in tens of millions of dollars each year. From the outside, the risk paid off, it worked, it was a success. But success, in anything, isn’t that simple. This is Without Fail: Conversations with Alex Blumberg, a show about that core feature of building or trying anything hard: success and failure are in a constant and unending battle. You don’t succeed and forget about failure. Failure’s always at hand, trying to assert itself. Each week, Alex will interview a person who’s taken a big bet and won or lost. He’ll talk to people who’ve risked everything to try something no one’s ever done before, or to try something they never thought they’d achieve. And he’ll interview people who looked like they had it all, only to fail spectacularly. Alex and his guests will share stories and lessons about what’s it’s like to succeed, what’s it’s like to fail, and how to live with the specter of both. Guests for season one include Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Mason of Groupon, and Sophia Amoruso of Nasty Gal and Girlboss, among others.

The Cut on Tuesdays – Premieres Tuesday, October 16 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

The Cut has emerged as the premier destination for dynamic conversations about issues that matter to women. On October 16th, The Cut is bringing its signature voice to Gimlet Media with its first podcast: The Cut on Tuesdays. From the future of our democracy to the benefits of an office frenemy or how to send a good emoji sext, The Cut on Tuesdays will put the site’s unique brand of wit and unflinching honesty center stage with intimate and candid conversations. The Cut on Tuesdays is hosted by senior editor Molly Fischer and features a rotating cast of the Cut’s writers and editors, including regular appearances by Rebecca Traister and the Cut’s editor-in-chief Stella Bugbee. Every Tuesday, Molly and her guests will tackle everything from power to sex, style, motherhood, and culture: ranging from insightful political coverage (including one woman’s quest to find out how a high school friend went on to become a poster girl for the far right) to personal grooming anxieties, to a beloved literary series’ jump to television, and more. You’ll hear investigative reporting and personal journals on #MeToo bumped against early aughts fashion nightmares. Those conversations exist side by side on The Cut on Tuesdays, as they do in our everyday lives.

The Horror of Dolores Roach – All Episodes Wednesday, October 17

After sixteen years in prison, the indomitable Dolores Roach (Daphne Rubin-Vega) returns to a New York City neighborhood that has changed drastically in her absence. Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, Dolores is recognized only by an old stoner friend, Luis (Bobby Cannavale), who gives Dolores room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement apartment under his dilapidated empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands Dolores” is driven to extremes to survive – leaving in her wake a string of strangled massage clients. In the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his own particular predilections. Now in hiding deep under Manhattan in an abandoned subway tunnel, Dolores recounts her grotesque tale of Eat or Be Eaten, her macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. I addition to Roach and Cannavale, the cast includes Abigail Spencer (Rectify), David Zayas (Dexter), John Douglas Thompson (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks), Kita Updike (Difficult People), Gizel Jimenez (Avenue Q (Broadway), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Margaret Cho (30 Rock), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), Noah Robbins (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), Lillias White (The Get Down). The Horror of Dolores Roach is written by Aaron Mark. Gimlet’s executive producer for scripted fiction is Mimi O’Donnell. All episodes will be available Wednesday, October 17 on Apple Podcasts.

Heavyweight (Returns Thursday, October 4)

Heavyweight is the show about journeying back to the moment when everything went wrong, and it returns this fall. Join host and creator Jonathan Goldstein for road trips, thorny reunions, and difficult conversations as he back peddles his way into the past like a therapist with a time machine. This season, Jonathan helps a woman find her missing ex-boyfriend so she can tell him he’s a dad; unites the mother of a death row inmate with the regretful juror who put him there; teams up with an eleven-year-old boy to help his mom confront the girls who bullied her when she was his age; and tries to prove whether or not TV famous-person Rob Corddry broke his arm as a kid or has simply lost his marbles as an adult. Goldstein is the creator of CBC Radio’s WireTap and a frequent contributor to This American Life.