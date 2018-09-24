NBCUniversal president and CEO Steve Burke this morning confirmed the departure of Bob Greenblatt who is stepping down from his position as Chairman of NBC Entertainment after almost eight years.

As expected, Burke looked internally for a successor, naming George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy Co-Chairmen of NBC Entertainment, overseeing the network and both of its studios.

Both have been star executives at NBCU, rising through the ranks and expanding their portfolios. Cheeks most recently served as Co-President, Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios and President, Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment. Telegdy was President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. He recently successfully launched an alternative TV studio run by his top lieutenant Meredith Ahr who may be getting more responsibilities in the unscripted area following Telegdy’s promotion to co-chairman.

“Having worked closely with George and Paul for years, I’m very confident that their creative instincts, talent relationships and business skills make them the perfect partners for the job,” Burke said in a memo to NBCU staff (you can read it in full under the post. “Both executives are beloved by their teams and extremely well-respected by the entire industry.”

To help with the transition, Greenblatt will continue to consult with Telegdy and Cheeks.

Greenlatt is leaving about an year after signing a new multi-year contract. According to sources close to him, the veteran executive who ran Showtime before moving to NBC, recently has been re-evaluating his life and career following the unexpected death of his close friend, producer Craig Zadan.

Greenblatt is rumored to possibly return to producing and there has been chatter that he may partner with Zadan’s long-time producing partner Neil Meron. The two will collaborate, at least in the near future, as Burke revealed that Greenblatt will continue to work on NBC’s live musicals, which have been produced by Zadan and Meron. Greenblatt launched and nurtured the live musical franchise at NBC that sparked the genre’s revival across TV.

“I cannot thank Bob enough for the incredible success that NBC has achieved over the last eight years,” Burke said. “He has been the architect of one of the largest turnarounds in network television history, leading NBC from last place when he started at NBCU right after Comcast’s acquisition of the company, to number one in the demo for five seasons in a row. This year, Bob led NBC to become the most-watched network in household ratings for the first time in nearly two decades. He has also brought a winning spirit to the network and attracted the best creative talent in the business.”

Here is Burke’s full memo: