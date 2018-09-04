Don’t worry about Geoffrey Owens.

The Cosby Show alum shared his thoughts about all the attention he’s received since reports surfaced in the Daily Mail and other media with photos of him bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.

Appearing Tuesday on Good Morning America, Owens told co-host Robin Roberts he was “really devastated” at first, when early news accounts portrayed his job as a fall from grace. A Fox News story in particular has been singled out for online ire. But celebrities and fans came to his defense on social media.

“The period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that, the responses, my wife and I started to read [them] … and fortunately the shame part didn’t last very long,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

“It’s really overwhelming, in a good way,” he continued. “I kind of feel like that character in that Woody Allen movie that wakes up one morning and he’s a celebrity all of a sudden … it came out of nowhere. I really want to thank everybody out there … for the incredible support, the amazing support and positivity that they’ve shown for me. It’s quite astounding.”

Owens also said he hopes his experience will help reshape thoughts about “what it means to work, the honor of the working person, [and] the dignity of work.”

“I hope that this period that we’re in now, where we have a heightened sensitivity about that, and a reevaluation of what it means to work and the idea that some jobs are better than others — that’s actually not true,” he said. “There is no job that’s better than another job. It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

“No one should feel sorry for me,” he added. “I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine!”

You can watch Owens’ entire interview below.