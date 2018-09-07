It’s official. Geoffrey Owens has said yes to Tyler Perry’s offer to appear on his OWN drama series The Haves And the Have Nots. Owens will appear in 10 episodes in Season 6, Deadline has confirmed with a source close to the show.

His role is not yet known.

Perry came to Owens’ defense after he was shamed on social media after a photo of him bagging groceries at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s surfaced on the Daily Mail and other media outlets.

“#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week!” Perry wrote on Twitter. “Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

Having appeared on a long list TV shows including The Blacklist, Divorce, and Lucifer after his role on The Cosby Show, Owens was basically making an honest living between gigs — yet he received flack for that. Owens appeared on Good Morning America last month with Robin Roberts where he said he was “really devastated” at first, when early news accounts portrayed his job as a fall from grace.”

“The period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that, the responses, my wife and I started to read [them] … and fortunately the shame part didn’t last very long,” Owens said. “It’s amazing.”