After being shamed for working at Trader Joe’s, Geoffrey Owens took the high road and said he wasn’t ashamed for making an honest living. Since then, he just continues living his best life and has nabbed a guest starring role on NCIS: New Orleans.

In the sixth episode of the upcoming season of CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans, the Cosby Show alum is set to play Commander Adams, an old and valued friend who Pride goes to for both medical and spiritual advice. Still emotionally reeling following his brush with death in the season finale/season premiere, Pride consults Adams, on what could be causing his current symptoms and what his next course of action should be.

The episode is slated to air in late October.

“For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence and heart… That’s Geoffrey in a nutshell. An accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company,” said NCIS: New Orleans Executive Producer Christopher Silber. “We’re lucky to have him on the show.”

Owens will also appear on Tyler Perry’s OWN drama series The Haves And the Have Nots. He will appear in 10 episodes in Season 6.

