Geoffrey Owens is on a roll. After Hollywood came to his defense when media outlets attempted to shame the former Cosby Show actor for his job as a Trader Joe’s cashier, Owen has landed yet another role, this time opposite Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, and Mike Colter in the noir thriller Fatale, which is being directed by Deon Taylor.

David Loughery penned the screenplay, which centers on a married man who is tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive female police detective (Swank).

Taylor is producing with his Hidden Empire Film Group partners Roxanne Avent and Robert F. Smith.

In addition to this film, Owens has recently been cast in Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, and is set to guest star on NCIS: New Orleans.

Owens is repped by Semler Entertainment and Bret Adams Agency.