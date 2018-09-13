Veteran journalist Geoff Boucher, best known for launching the Hero Complex column in the Los Angeles Times that built a vast following, has joined Deadline in the newly created post of Genre Editor. He will be based in Los Angeles and specialize in breaking news, features and analysis of “Comic-Con culture.” His stomping ground will encompass superhero fare, science fiction, fantasy, horror, and animation, the hottest film and television sectors in today’s Hollywood.

Boucher starts today and will report to Deadline Co-Editors-In-Chief Mike Fleming Jr. and Nellie Andreeva.

“We hired Geoff after he wrote a feature for Deadline on the tenth anniversary of Iron Man, which launched our San Diego Comic-Con coverage and took a look back on the film that set the blueprint for Marvel’s decade of dominance,” Fleming said. “He reminded me why I liked that column of his so much. Geoff will write and edit on a number of topics here, but we will fully tap his area of expertise. It seems a natural way to expand Deadline’s editorial footprint.”

Boucher’s Hero Complex website creation won awards and spawned an annual film festival, online talk show and glossy magazine editions. He is also a former senior film writer at Entertainment Weekly, where he wrote cover stories on Star Wars, Star Trek and Brad Pitt. Boucher’s work has twice been selected for DeCapo Best American Music Writing, and in 2012 he won the Hollywood Press Award, given by the Publicists Guild to honor the year’s outstanding entertainment journalist.

Boucher launched his career at the Los Angeles Times, where he worked for 21 years covering the film and music industries, crime, courts and local politics. He was a two-time winner of the paper’s Award of Excellence and also covered the 2000 presidential election as a campaign trail reporter with a stint aboard Air Force Two.

Boucher’s work at the Times also led to his 1997 book Two Badges, which chronicles the true story of Mona Ruiz, a Santa Ana gang member who returned to her old neighborhood as a police officer. Boucher is a native of Miami and graduate of the University of Florida.

Boucher can be reached at gboucher@deadline.com and is on Twitter at @geoffboucher.