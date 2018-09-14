Emmy-winning producer-writer Bryan Cogman has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Cogman will work exclusively with the Amazon Studios team on creating original television series for premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video.

Known for his work on Game Of Thrones, Cogman began his tenure on the show as an assistant to creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, quickly rising to write many key episodes in the series history. From there he became a co-executive producer of the series and currently is working on several projects. On the feature side, he wrote Disney’s upcoming remake of The Sword in the Stone and is currently working on The Haunted Mansion for the studio.

“We’re proud to be in business with Bryan, who has written some of the most memorable and exhilarating television in recent history,” said Albert Cheng, Co-Head Television, Amazon Studios. “His storytelling prowess is undeniable, and we cannot wait to introduce his voice to our Prime Video audience.”

Amazon has been making a push in big-scope genre drama series, such as East of West and Transhuman, and has been looking for a tentpole series in that arena.

Prime Video’s original series slate includes the recently launched Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, Homecoming from creator Sam Esmail and stars Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale, and a third season of The Man in the High Castle.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to start the next phase of my career with Amazon. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to start writing,” said Cogman.

Cogman is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.