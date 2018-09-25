Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha is set for a key recurring role in the second season of Amazon drama series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

The series, which hails from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Television and Paramount TV, is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the unexpected Tom Clancy hero, starring John Krasinski (A Quiet Place, 13 Hours) and Wendell Pierce (The Wire). In season two, Jack Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.

Wlaschiha plays Max Schenkel, a mysterious foreign operative who crosses paths with Jack Ryan in South America.

Season two of the series is a co-production with Paramount Television and Skydance Television. Executive producing with Cuse, Roland and Krasinski are Platinum Dune’s Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller and Cuse’s Genre Arts. Additionally, Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive produce the second season with Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producer.

Wlaschiha is best known for his portrayal of Jaqen H’Ghar in the second, fifth and sixth seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. He also starred as Sebastian Berger in Crossing Lines. Wlaschiha is repped by Gersh, Hamilton/Hodell, and Agentur Hubchen