Maisie Williams, best known for her role as face changing assassin Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, will voice “Cammie MacCloud,” a mischievous Scottish hacker, in the gen:LOCK anime series.

The casting was announced at RTX London, an annual UK-based fandom convention for the Rooster Teeth entertainment company, producers of gen:LOCK. Gray G. Haddock, the gen:LOCK creator and showrunner, revealed Williams’s role and set the release of a third teaser for the show, a streaming series expected to premiere in January 2019 on Rooster Teeth.

The series is available for iOS, Android, Xbox One, Apple TV, and at RoosterTeeth.com, with memberships starting at $4.99 a month.

.In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. The recruits find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost.

“Working with Maisie is as fun as it gets,” said Haddock. “Her energy and the sense of humor she brings to Cammie is an absolute delight. I’m running out of superlatives to describe how perfect this cast works for the characters, but Maisie truly sounds exactly like how Cammie does in my head — she’s brilliant.”

gen:LOCK’s voice cast is led by Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed) who voices the main character, Julian Chase, and also includes Dakota Fanning (The Alienist, Twilight Saga) voicing expert mech pilot and Chase’s love interest, Miranda Worth, Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell) voicing Kazu Iida, one of the new recruits transferring from Japan’s military forces, to fight alongside Chase in the gen:LOCK program, and Tennant voicing Dr. Rufus Weller aka Doc, a lead scientist with the Experimental Science Unit (ESU) and the inventor of the gen:LOCK technology.

gen:LOCK is the second anime-style series and third 3D animated series from Rooster Teeth Animation. Rooster Teeth is responsible for some of the biggest online series in history, such as the award-winning and longest-running web series, Red vs. Blue. They also produce the animated series RWBY, the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan. The company was founded in 2003, and is a subsidiary of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company.

In the teaser, the voice of David Tennant’s “Doc” discusses the backgrounds of two more gen:LOCK candidates: Williams’ “Cammie” and Koichi Yamadera’s tank driver, “Kazu Iida.” Watch it above.