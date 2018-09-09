Game of Thrones slayed the Creative Arts Emmys like a dragon, collecting seven trophies out of its total 22 nominations — and this is just the first night of the two-part ceremony not to mention the Primetime Emmys ceremony on Sept. 17.

The Game of Thrones camp, which was nominated for 15 awards at tonight’s ceremony, should have just set up shop on the stage at the Microsoft Theater as it kept winning Emmy after Emmy — but it did spare some trophies for their HBO sibling Westworld, which took home three tonight.

After taking a little break from the Emmys, the fantasy drama came through with wins for Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up for a Series, Limited Series, Movie, or Special; Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score); Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie; Outstanding Fantasy/ Sci-Fi Costume; Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More), and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

2018 is looking to be a repeat of wins for Game of Thrones’ 2016 record when it matched Emmy record holder Frasier with 37 overall wins including Outstanding Drama. During night 1 of the 2016 Creative Arts Emmys, it won nine Emmys. The fantasy based on the George R.R. Martin books also saw success in 2015 when it won for Outstanding Drama as well as a trophy for Peter Dinklage in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category.

The Game of Thrones wins added to HBO’s tally of 13 wins, the most wins for night one of the Creative Arts Emmys.