EXCLUSIVE: Gal Gadot has been set to star in Death On the Nile, the latest Agatha Christie adaptation set up at 20th Century Fox with Kenneth Branagh directing. The project came together last year as the studio was finding success with its Christie ensemble Murder on the Orient Express. The pic ended up grossing $352.8 million worldwide with Branagh at the helm and also playing master detective Hercule Poirot.

Fox has already set a December 20, 2019 release date for Death on the Nile, which Christie published in 1937. It centers on Poirot investigating a murder during a luxurious cruise on the Nile River that he just happens to be on. But just as he identifies a motley collection of would-be murderers, several of the suspects also meet their demise, which only deepens the mystery. Michael Green, who also adapted Orient Express, is the screenwriter.

Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg and Ridley Scott are producing.

Gadot, who is currently shooting a little film called Wonder Woman 1984, will play Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, a rich heiress who falls in love with Simon. She’s the first castmember set; Branagh has not been officially set to reprise as the Belgian detective.

The 1974 movie version of Death on the Nile starred Peter Ustinov as Poirot along with the usual stacked ensemble that included Bette Davis, Angela Lansbury, Maggie Smith, Mia Farrow and David Niven. It was directed by John Guillermin.

Last year’s Orient Express had a similar big-name cast, with Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe and Leslie Odom Jr among others joining Branagh.

Gadot, who also is attached to Universal’s Red Notice opposite Dwayne Johnson and is near a deal to star as Hedy Lamarr in a miniseries for Showtime, is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Webber.