Young actor Gabriel Bateman (Lights Out, American Gothic), Parks and Rec alum Aubrey Plaza, and Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry are set to star in MGM’s Child’s Play remake for Orion Pictures. Bateman will take on the role as Andy, Plaza will play Andy’s mom Karen, and Henry is Mike. Those characters originated in the 1988 version which went on to gross $44 million worldwide, spawned six sequels, and created one of the most well-known characters in the horror genre.

Polaroid helmer Lars Klevberg is set to direct the film, which will mark Klevberg’s second feature. The plot, based on the original, follows a mother (Plaza) who gives her son (Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Filming is currently underway in Vancouver. It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith will produce Child’s Play under their KatzSmith Productions banner. Exec producers are Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson.

Bateman is repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and HG5 Entertainment; Plaza by CAA and MGMT Entertainment; Henry by CAA, JWS Entertainment.