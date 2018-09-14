Michael Mayer’s West End production of Funny Girl starring Olivier Award winner Sheridan Smith will be broadcast in cinemas globally on Wednesday October 24. A trailer was released today.

The performance was filmed by Digital Theatre during the final week of the musical’s run at the Manchester Palace Theatre. The film will be released in cinemas for one night only by Trafalgar Releasing.

The October 24 screening had been set for the United Kingdom, but Trafalgar announced the global expansion today.

In addition to Smith’s Fanny Brice, the recorded performance stars Darius Campbell, Nigel Barber, Zoë Ann Bown, Martin Callaghan, Jennifer Harding, Rachel Izen, Joshua Lay and Myra Sands. The revised book is by Harvey Fierstein.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to share our production of Funny Girl with

audiences across the pond in North America,” said Smith.

The Funny Girl revival opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2015, quickly selling out and transferring to London’s Savoy Theatre the following year.

Check out the trailer above.