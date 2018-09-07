Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos announced this morning that he’s stepping down from the digital media company he founded.
Strompolos left YouTube to launch Fullscreen in 2011, as one of the earliest multichannel networks that brought together thousands of YouTube creators. It tried to launch a team-focused streaming service, which ultimately was shuttered in 2018.
In a memo, Strompolos said the staff would report to Otter Media COO Andy Forsell.
AT&T and the Chernin Group took a majority interest in Fullscreen, which was incorporated into Otter Media’s digital video venture. I\n August, AT&T acquired The Chernin Group’s controlling interest in the Otter Media joint venture, which comprises wholly-owned subsidiaries Ellation, an online subscription video service provider, with offerings under the Crunchyroll and VRV brands, as well as a Fullscreen, and its Rooster Teeth brand.
Otter Media will be a part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit and Tony Goncalves, who was appointed Otter CEO earlier this year, will continue to run the company, reporting to WarnerMedia CEO, John Stankey.
Here’s Strompolos’ email to staff:
Team,
After spending some time away from work and reflecting on my own personal journey, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step down as CEO. Tomorrow I will be transitioning into an Advisor role to Fullscreen and Otter Media. Fullscreen will continue to report into Otter’s COO, Andy Forssell.
Building Fullscreen has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my life. We knew early on that online video, the smartphone and social media would change the world. Together we built a first-of-its-kind company that empowers a diverse spectrum of creative voices and redefines how brands approach their marketing in the modern era. I will never forget the friendships, the late night sessions, the challenges, the wins, the work, the laughs we’ve had and the culture we built. Thank you.
My hope is that I have instilled a real spirit of creativity, relentlessness and innovation here that will continue forward in each of you for years to come. We have a deep bench of leaders who reflect these values and will ensure that the future of Fullscreen remains bright. I look forward to supporting this team as an Advisor going forward.
Please join me at All-Hands today where I will speak more about this transition and we will hear from Tony Goncalves and Andy Forssell.
Sincerely,
-George