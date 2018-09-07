Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos announced this morning that he’s stepping down from the digital media company he founded.

Strompolos left YouTube to launch Fullscreen in 2011, as one of the earliest multichannel networks that brought together thousands of YouTube creators. It tried to launch a team-focused streaming service, which ultimately was shuttered in 2018.

In a memo, Strompolos said the staff would report to Otter Media COO Andy Forsell.

AT&T and the Chernin Group took a majority interest in Fullscreen, which was incorporated into Otter Media’s digital video venture. I

August, AT&T acquired The Chernin Group’s controlling interest in the Otter Media joint venture, which comprises wholly-owned subsidiaries Ellation, an online subscription video service provider, with offerings under the Crunchyroll and VRV brands, as well as a Fullscreen, and its Rooster Teeth brand.

Otter Media will be a part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit and Tony Goncalves, who was appointed Otter CEO earlier this year, will continue to run the company, reporting to WarnerMedia CEO, John Stankey.

Here’s Strompolos’ email to staff: