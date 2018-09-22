NBC and continued their dominance of the Friday night ratings this week, repeating their previous victory.

The NBC investigative series won top honors for the night, scoring an 0.8/4 ratings/share for the two-hour broadcast starting at 9 PM. The show also had a 4.76 million total audience. That meant a one-tenth uptick from last Friday.

The continued strong performance by Dateline led NBC to an overall victory among the networks, winning the night with a 0.6/3 and 3.57 million total audience.

CBS saw the season finale of TKO: Total Knock Out ride away with a 0.4/2 ratings/share and 2.2 million total audience. The network again scored at 10 PM with a re-run of Blue Bloods, hitting a 0.4/2 and 3.89 million total audience.

ABC’s 20/20 had a 0.4/2 and 2.39 million total audience in the 10 PM slot.