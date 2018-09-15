It was another winning hand on Friday for NBC and , as both led the ratings parade on the evening.

Dateline scored an 0.7/4 rating/share among adults 18-49, luring a total of 3.60 million viewers. This follows its strong performance last weekend, when it also took top honors.

That score and the strong performance by NBC’s America’s Got Talent rerun in the 8 PM and 9 PM slots (0.6/3 and 2.94 million viewers) helped the network win the night with an overall 0.6/3 and 3.16 million.

In the 8 PM hour, ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat had a 0.5/2 rating/share and 2.72 million overall viewership. It was going up against the CBS Sunday Best special, which celebrated 40 years of CBS Sunday Morning, which scored 0.4/2 rating/share and 3.41 million viewers, the largest audience of the hour.

At 10 PM, ABC’s 20/20 came in with 2.92 million viewers and a 0.6 rating share. A rerun on CBS of Blue Bloods again did well, drawing 3.60 million total viewers and a 0.4/2 rating/share