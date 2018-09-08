NBC’s topped Friday night, scoring an 0.7/3 ratings share and 4.37 million total audience in its two-hour run starting at 9 PM, powering the network to an overall win among its peers.

The big Stand Up to Cancer telecast metastisized on all four networks during the 8 PM hour. NBC also had the highest score there, winning with a 0.4/2 ratings share among 18-49, with Fox, ABC and CBS all at 0.3/2. ABC and NBC both had a total audience of 2.07 million in the hour.

ABC had the No. 2 show on Friday night with the season premiere of 20/20. The show did a 0.6/3 and 3.43 million total, holding even with its year-ago season premiere numbers. 20/20 featured an exclusive interview with Abby Hernandez, a New Hampshire teen abducted in 2013.

At 10 PM, Blue Bloods continued to do well for CBS. The repeat did a 0.3/2 ratings share and 3.11 million total viewers.

Overall on the night, NBC (0.6/3 and 3.60 millioni) led the networks, with ABC (0.4/2, 2.63 total), CBS (o.3/2, 2.63 total) and Fox (o.3/2 and 0.98 million) clocking in after.