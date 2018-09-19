Looks like the Huangs will be making some new friends in the neighborhood. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Ming-Na Wen, Grimm alum Reggie Lee and Crazy Rich Asians’ Jimmy O. Yang are set for recurring roles opposite Randall Park and Constance Wu in the upcoming fifth season of ABC comedy series Fresh Off the Boat. The role reunites Yang with Wu, with whom he appeared in box office smash Crazy Rich Asians.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan based on the memoir by Eddie Huang, Fresh Off the Boat follows the Huang family — Mom, Dad, three young brothers and their Mandarin-speaking grandma — who move from Washington, D.C., to Orlando in the mid-1990s. Wu and Park are the parents of rap-loving high schooler Eddie (Hudson Yang) and his younger sibs Emery (Forrest Wheeler) and Evan (Ian Chen). Jenny Huang is the wheelchair-bound grandma who always knows more than she lets on.

Wen will play Elaine, a Chinese-American woman with a smart sense of humor who’s everything Jessica (Wu) could dream of in a Chinese BFF. They seem to have a million things in common, and Elaine earns the nickname “Chinese Oprah” for her ability to give wonderful advice.

Lee will portray Julius, a Chinese-American man who genuinely loves steak, apple pie, the Dallas Cowboys and other all-American things. Louis and him bond quickly, but their new friendship is put to the test by an old buddy of Louis’.

Yang is Horace, Elaine and Julius’s son, a talented, affable artist who skipped two grades and went to Harvard at age 16 on a full scholarship. His amazing résumé wins Jessica’s adoration until he reveals some secrets from his past.

We hear that Evan “discovers” the trio while he’s ringing doorbells, working for the United States Census. They will be introduced in the “Mo’ Chinese Mo’ Problems” episode, which will air in November, and they will return in at least one other episode later in the season.

Writer Khan also executive produces alongside Jake Kasdan.

Wen stars as Melinda May on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which was renewed for a sixth season for premiere in 2019, and she recently wrapped production on the voice role of Mulan in animated feature Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Lee is best known as Sergeant Wu from NBC’s Grimm and currently recurs on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, LINK Entertainment and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.

In addition to Crazy Rich Asians, Yang also plays Jian Yang in HBO’s Silicon Valley.