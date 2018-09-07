American Gods and American Idol producer FremantleMedia has rebranded as Fremantle.

The company is rolling out the new brand name and identity from Monday September 10.

While FremantleMedia will continue as the corporate entity, the new brand will be rolled out as the trading name across all on- and off-screen assets, including programme end-boards, websites and offices around the globe. The company produces over 12,000 hours of original programming with 60 formats and 450 shows every year around the world.

The company worked venturethree on the branding, while digital marketing specialists Jellyfish created its new corporate website.

It is the first major statement of intent from Jennifer Mullin, who was appointed CEO earlier this summer, replacing Cecile Frot-Coutaz, who joined YouTube.

Mullin said, “This is such an exciting moment for me and all of us at Fremantle. Credit must go to my predecessor Cecile Frot-Coutaz and the teams from across the business who have worked tirelessly over the last year to find the right expression of what it means to be part of the Fremantle family. We work with the best creatives in the business, all of whom take enormous pride in their work, which in turn inspires and impacts millions of people around the world. We are all connected by these acts of creativity, all part of one global team – and this new creative signature is a bold way of putting our own unique mark on everything that we do.”