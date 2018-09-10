EXCLUSIVE: An all-night auction has resulted in Well Go USA taking English-speaking rights to Freaks for a deal in the $2 million range. Directed by Zach Lipovsky & Adam Stein from their script, the film is a genre-bending psychological thriller described as Room meets Monsters and underscores Well Go’s aspirations to elevate to the tastemaker space that distributors like NEON, A24 and Bleecker Street reside in. The film will get a theatrical release.

Freaks made its premiere Saturday night at the Toronto Film Festival.

Lexy Kolker plays a bold 7-year-old girl whose paranoid father (Emile Hirsch) teaches her to be afraid of the world, or even leaving the house. She bolts when he’s dozing and runs smack into an odd ice cream salesman (Bruce Dern) who entices her into his truck and introduces her into a dangerous world that is haunted by the threat of freaks that look normal but are markedly different. The pic is an allegory about refugees and diversity, and the young girl is forced to try and figure out who she can trust — an oversized task for a child so young.

The writer-directors are VFX guys who raised the money and got made a disruptive film. They produced with Jordan Barber and Mitchell Waxman.

The film was financed by Wise Daughter Films, in association with My Way Productions and Storyboard Capital Group. It was written by Lipovsky and Stein, and produced by Lipovsky, Stein, Jordan Barber, and Mitchell Waxman. Executive producers were M. Alan Stein, Rick Alyea, Philip Kim, and Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard.

CAA Media Finance and Gersh brokered the sale.

The directors are repped by Verve and Ground Control.