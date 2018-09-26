Emmy-nominated writer and producer Frank Pugliese (House of Cards) is set as showrunner for TNT’s The Angel of Darkness, a limited series based on the sequel to author Caleb Carr’s best-selling The Alienist, co-produced by Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T.

A critical and ratings success, The Alienist is a top 10 cable drama, having reached more than 50 million people across multiple platforms. It earned six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series.

The Alienist’s lead cast, including Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (The Girl on the Train) and Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral), will return for The Angel of Darkness with a new storyline that finds Sara Howard (Fanning), who has opened her own private detective agency, enlisting the help of Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and John Moore (Evans) to hunt down an elusive killer.

“Following the tremendous success of The Alienist, we are excited to welcome an immensely talented and accomplished showrunner who could not only do justice to Caleb Carr’s popular sequel but also add a unique point of view,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “With Frank, we have found a three-time Emmy Award nominee whose unique skills will surely catapult The Angel of Darkness to the same heights of success as its predecessor.”

Pugliese most recently served as executive producer and co-showrunner for House of Cards, for which he received three Emmy nominations. His television credits include Night of the Living Dead, Homicide, for which he won a WGA Award, Love and Blood, Fallen Angels, Street-time, The Beat, Law and Order, Borgia and Copper. He’s repped by Manage-Ment and WME.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the talented cast, crew and team that brought The Alienist to life,” said Pugliese. “Myself and the writers coming on board for The Angel of Darkness are looking forward to continuing this story born from the wondrous imagination of Caleb Carr.”

Eric Roth, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin, and Cary Joji Fukunaga serve as executive producers.