EXCLUSIVE: Fox Searchlight Pictures EVP of Marketing Michelle Hooper announced today that Melissa Holloway, Angela Johnson and Barry Dale Johnson have each been elevated to the position of Senior Vice President of National Publicity.

The trio previously served as VP of National Publicity.

Over the last ten-plus years, the three have worked alongside SVP of National Publicity and New York office head Diana Loomis under Hooper, managing all domestic publicity functions, and working across the Searchlight slate, and leading PR campaigns for such Oscar winners as The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave and Birdman. Already generating awards season buzz out of the fall film festival troika is The Old Man & The Gun, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Favourite.

Hooper stated, “We are thrilled to bring Melissa, Angela and Barry Dale into exciting new functions within the department.” Added Loomis, “We have had an extraordinary decade of working on each campaign as a team, and look forward to evolving even more with an exciting upcoming slate of films.”

Melissa Holloway FSL

Holloway started at Searchlight in 2006 as a Los Angeles-based VP of Publicity, also handling campaigns for The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, (500) Days of Summer, Black Swan and Little Miss Sunshine among others. Prior to joining Searchlight, she was VP of Publicity at Lionsgate Films, where she oversaw the release and awards campaigns for Girl With a Pearl Earring, Monster’s Ball, Secretary and Amores Peros. She previously held publicity positions with The Angellotti Company and Miramax Films after starting her career in the film department at Rogers & Cowan. Holloway is a member of The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

Angela Johnson FSL

Angela Johnson has been a Los Angeles-based National Publicity Vice President at Fox Searchlight Pictures for the past 14 years, also overseeing campaigns for Sideways, Tree of Life, Brooklyn, 127 Hours, The Descendants, Jackie and Wild. Prior to FSL Johnson was a Director of National Publicity at Focus Features/USA Films where she managed the theatrical release and awards campaigns including Lost in Translation, Gosford Park, The Pianist and Traffic. She started her publicity career at Castle Rock Entertainment where her first awards campaign was for The Shawshank Redemption. Johnson is a member of The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

Prior to joining Fox Searchlight Pictures 10 years ago as New York-based Vice President, National Publicity, Barry Dale

Barry Dale Johnson

Barry Dale Johnson served as a consultant for Fox Searchlight, 20th Century Fox, Summit Entertainment, and other production companies while working in the film division at ID Public Relations in Los Angeles. Johnson began his career in journalism at The Austin Chronicle as an entertainment writer and critic. His highlights at Fox Searchlight include Three Billboards, Wild, Jackie, Brooklyn, Absolutely Fabulous, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Belle, Battle of the Sexes, Waitress, 12 Years a Slave, Black Swan and Notes on a Scandal. He serves on the Executive Board of the Public Relations Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and is also a Board Member of BAFTA New York. Having spent the last decade working with Loomis in New York, Barry Dale Johnson will relocate to Los Angeles in the new position.

Recently, Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley were each elevated to Chairman of Fox Searchlight Pictures.