One of Queen’s most iconic performances was the band’s 1985 Live Aid performance at Wembley so it’s fitting that Bohemian Rhapsody, the big-screen biopic of the band, is to have its world premiere at the famous London venue.

Twentieth Century Fox has revealed that the film, which stars Mr Robot’s Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, will have its world premiere at the The SSE Wembley Arena (not the stadium, unfortunately, where Live Aid was held) in London on October 23.

Given the band’s 1985 performance, which was beamed live to 1.5B people around the world, was held next door, it’s a fun spot for the troubled film’s debut.

Some 6,500 fans are to be welcomed to the venue to celebrate the release, walking the red carpet alongside stars of the film including Malek, Lucy Boyton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, Allen Leech, Aidan Gillen, Mike Myers and producer Graham King. Joining the cast on the red carpet will be Queen legends Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Bohemian Rhapsody is described by the studio as a “foot-stomping celebration” of the band and lead singer Mercury. It traces the rise of the band as well as Mercury’s pursuit of a solo career before reuniting for the Live Aid performance after being diagnosed with AIDS.

The film went through its own problems after Bryan Singer, who is solely credited as director on the feature, was fired from the 20th Century Fox/GK Films/New Regency film after going AWOL for three days on the set and Eddie The Eagle director Dexter Fletcher was left to finish the film with three weeks left to shoot.

It launches in the U.S. on November 2.

Chris Green, Managing Director Twentieth Century Fox UK, said, “We’re delighted to be at The SSE Arena, Wembley giving Queen fans the chance to share in what is going to be a fantastic event. The venue is perfect for showcasing the show-stopping performances in the film.”