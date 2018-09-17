Viet D. Dinh has been appointed Chief Legal and Policy Officer of “New Fox,” the Murdoch-controlled entity that will be spun off after most of 21st Century Fox is acquired by Disney.

Dinh recently stepped down as an independent director on the board of 21st Century Fox.

The new Fox portfolio will consist of the Fox broadcast network, FS1, Fox News and the company’s portfolio of In his role at Fox, Mr. Dinh will be responsible for all legal, compliance, and regulatory matters, as well as oversight of government and public affairs. He will report to Lachlan Murdoch, who will be chairman and CEO of the new entity, while also serving as a member of the Office of the Chairman. In the months prior to the close of the Disney transaction and the creation of Fox, Mr. Dinh will play an important role in setting up the new company.

“Viet brings to ‘Fox’ a unique strategic mind and deep knowledge of our business based on his many years of service on the 21CF board,” Murdoch said in a statement. “He will be a key member of our senior management team as well as a valued advisor to me, our chief operating officer John Nallen, and the rest of the team. I look forward to working closely with Viet as we ‘stand up’ Fox and chart a growth path for our dynamic and iconic news and live sports businesses.”

Dinh was most recently a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. He founded Bancroft PLLC, a leading Supreme Court and high-stakes litigation firm until it was acquired by Kirkland. He was a Georgetown University law professor for 20 years and U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Legal Policy from 2001 to 2003.

In addition to the 21st Century Fox board, Dinh served on the boards of Revlon, LPL Financial, Scientific Games and MacAndrews & Forbes Worldwide, among other companies. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, he clerked for Judge Laurence Silberman and Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.