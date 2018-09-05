Fox News this morning unveiled plans for Tomi Lahren on Fox Nation, its subscription streaming service debuting in Q4.

Lahren will deliver a First Thoughts segment at 9:30 AM ET and a Final Thoughts segment at 5 PM ET, zeroing in on “top issues driving the daily news cycle,” Fox News said.

Fox News Channel signed the conservative media host in August of ’17, saying she would contribute political commentary to the cable network’s opinion programming, especially Hannity, and would have a signature role on the network’s upcoming digital service.

Lahren gained fame as a show host on Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze, when she was suspended following an appearance on ABC News’s The View in which she supported women’s reproductive rights.