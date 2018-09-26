Fox Nation, the upcoming streaming video subscription service announced by Fox News Channel last February, has found its slogan: “Opinion Done Right.”

The new slogan was announced today and will be introduced to Fox viewers Thursday night in a promo for the new subscription service, slated to launch in the fourth quarter of the year. Thursday’s promo will air during Thursday Night Football‘s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

FNC has said the streaming service will feature exclusive content from some of the channel’s “biggest stars,” including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Tomi Lahren and Brit Hume.

Fox execs have described the upcoming Fox Nation as appealing to the “Fox News superfan” who “represent the most loyal audience in cable, if not all of television.”