Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson launched a scathing Twitter rant in which he used crude language to attack the credibility of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers – calling them “lying skanks.”

As Dr. Christine Blasey Ford appeared this morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee to offer her account of sexual assault at a high school gathering by a drunken teenager she identifies as Kavanaugh, Jackson turned to Twitter to attack her appearance, her academic credentials and her credibility.

Wow, #ChristineFord looks rode hard and put up wet, as we say in the country. Just peeked into this FARCE.#ConfirmKavanaughNow #TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Jackson said Ford’s academic credentials — she holds a bachelor’s degree in experimental psychology, a master’s in clinical psychology and a Ph.D. in educational psychology — are evidence of how “brainwashed a person can become by #Leftism.”

The commentator appears to have deleted a tweet in which he blamed Ford’s academic struggles during her undergraduate years — which she blamed on post-traumatic stress — on her promiscuity, and remarked, “Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”

Jackson launched a broader assault on feminism, arguing that activists “want men to NEVER be believed,” before assailing the virtue and honesty of Ford and two other accusers, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, branding them “lying skanks.”

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women. Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing. TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

When another Twitter user challenged Jackson’s use the derogatory term for women that implied low-class status and ugliness — a term he’s used more than once on social media, in recent days — Jackson stood his ground, saying, “That’s my attitude towards LIARS OF ANY GENDER.”

Jackson shrugged off another person on Twitter wondered whether Fox News would tolerate this kind of social media “mud slinging.”

Well luckily I work for myself. I suggest you worry about your tweets https://t.co/eU2cKmzbdk — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment.