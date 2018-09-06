Twentieth Century Fox TV is invading New York Comic Con with their new fantasy thriller The Passage, The Orville, The Gifted as well as their fan-favorite animated comedies Family Guy and American Dad!

Deadline exclusively reported that Fox’s Marvel series The Gifted would be headed to the East Coast fanboy/fangirl confab, but in addition to the X-drama, Fox will tease the second season of Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi dramedy The Orville and NYCC will get a sneak peek of Fox’s adaptation of the book trilogy The Passage starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Gosselaar is expected to appear on the panels at the Javits Convention Center and Hammerstein Ballroom along with Amy Acker, Dee Bradley Baker, Coby Bell, Grace Byers, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Scott Grimes, Mike Henry, Penny Johnson Jerald, Rachael MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Vincent Piazza, Saniyya Sidney, Wendy Schaal, Sean Teale, Patrick Warburton Executive Producers: Rich Appel, Justin Cronin David A. Goodman, Liz Heldens, Jeff Loeb, Matt Nix, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6th

1:00 – 2:00PM THE PASSAGE – Based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling fantasy book trilogy, join cast and producers of FOX’s epic, character‐driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race, for a sneak peek screening of the Pilot episode, followed by a moderated conversation with stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar(NYPD Blue, Saved by the Bell), Saniyya Sidney (Hidden Figures, American Horror Story), Brianne Howey (The Exorcist), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage) and Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) along with executive producer Liz Heldens (Friday Night Lights, Deception) and author Justin Cronin. The Passage will premiere on FOX in January 2019. Javits Room 1A06

3:00PM – 4:00PM THE ORVILLE – From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, “The Orville” is back for Season 2! Join the some of your favorite crew members, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald and Scott Grimes who have traveled straight from the U.S.S. Orville along with the creative geniuses behind the whole operation to get an exclusive look at some of the new and exciting missions coming to Fox on Sunday, December 30th. Plus you never know who might call in to the panel from the Planetary Union. Hammerstein Ballroom

4:30PM – 5:30PM FAMILY GUY & AMERICAN DAD! – Join executive producers (Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Kara Vallow) and some of your favorite cast members (Mike Henry, Patrick Warburton) from FOX’s hit animated comedy Family Guy for a look back at our favorite family memories, plus a special sneak peek featuring all the hilarity and hi-jinx from the upcoming season premiering Sunday, September 30th on Fox!

It’s a Smith family Funday! Join American Dad! cast (Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker) and executive producers who will treat American Dad! fans to a first look at scenes from all new episodes coming soon to TBS. You won’t want to miss it! Hammerstein Ballroom

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7th

12:30PM – 1:30PM THE GIFTED – From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, season 2 of The Gifted picks up six months after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. Join executive producers Matt Nix and Jeff Loeb along with Amy Acker, Jamie Chung, Sean Teale, Emma Dumont, Coby Bell and Grace Byers for an exclusive first-look at an all-new episode. The Gifted returns Tuesdays, September 25th on FOX. Main Stage