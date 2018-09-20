Fox has put in development Switch, an hourlong drama from former Underground executive producers Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, Len Wiseman and Warner Bros. TV.

Fox

Written by Harold and to be directed by Wiseman, Switch asks the question, what if you could quite literally drive the body of another human being? Welcome to the world of Switch – an adrenaline-fueled procedural detailing the exploits of the FBI’s newest undercover unit, the Switch Division, a task force created to allow an agent to go undercover inside the body of another human being. Or at least that’s the theory. Unfortunately, type-A Louise “Lou” Fawkes can’t find an agent insane enough to try her new technology. Enter Harry “Mac” Macallister – a sloppy, loose-cannon, former undercover burnout who will enjoy nothing more than the opportunity to spend each week inside the bodies of various criminals – except perhaps watching Lou pull her hair out trying to control him.

REX/Shutterstock

Harold executive produces with Tunnell via Safehouse Pictures, along with Wiseman via his Sketch Films for Warner Bros. TV where Safehouse and Sketch Films are under deals. Like all outside projects at soon-to-be-New Fox, Switch is a co-production between Fox and Warner Bros. TV.

Harold and Tunnell, who made their first foray into TV as executive producers of the critically praised WGN America drama Underground, also sold the time loop mystery drama Echo Point, which has been in development at ABC, and drama Kiss and Cry to Pop TV.

Harold is writing Untitled The Flash film for Warner Bros., and also penned Robin Hood for Lionsgate starring Taron Egerton, Jaime Foxx, Jaime Dornan, and Ben Mendelsohn. Previously, Harold and Tunnell produced Warner Bros.’ King Arthur Legend of the Sword and Edge of Tomorrow.