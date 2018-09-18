Fox has handed a put pilot commitment to Danny Issues, a multi-camera comedy from former 2 Broke Girls writer-producers Michelle Nader and Morgan Murphy and the studio behind the CBS sitcom, Warner Bros. TV, where Nader is under an overall deal.

Written by Nader and Murphy inspired by their own relationships with their fathers, Danny Issues is about two flawed sisters who are reunited with their ne’er-do-well father after the loss of their mother, leading all three to realize that sometimes what they thought was the problem is actually the solution.

Nader and Murphy executive produce with Danielle Stokdyk.

As part of New Fox’s effort to significant reduce the network’s dependence on sister studio 20th TV, which will soon become part of Disney, the network plans to go from 90% of its scripted development coming from 20th TV last season to 50% this season.

So far, the Fox network has been closely following the 50-50 pattern in its bigger buys, giving put pilot commitments in short succession to dramas Connect from 20th TV; and Prodigal Sonfrom Warner Bros. TV, and comedies Richard Lovely from 20th TV and Danny Issues from WBTV.

Like with Prodigal Son — and all outside projects — Danny Issues will be a co-production, with Fox owning a stake in it.

This past season, Nader wrote and executive produced multi-camera comedy project I Mom So Hard, which went to pilot at CBS. Before that, Nader was on WBTV’s multi-camera comedy series 2 Broke Girls for its entire six-season run, the last four seasons as executive producer.

Nader previously created and executive produced the NBC comedy series Kath & Kim, based on the Australian format. Nader, who began her career as a staff writer on NBC’s Caroline in the City, served as a co-executive producer on ABC’s Spin City and CBS’ The King of Queens. She is repped by ICM and attorney Ken Richman.

Writer-comedian Murphy also developed a comedy at Fox last season. She most recently was a writer on ABC’s Roseanne revival. She also was a co-executive producer on ABC’s Downward Dog. Murphy is reppd by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney Jared Levine.