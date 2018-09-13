Fox has given put pilot commitment to two high-profile cop drama projects, Connect, from writer Rashad Raisani, producers Howard Gordon, McG and 20th Century Fox TV; and Prodigal Son, from writers Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV.

The buys from soon-to-be former corporate sibling 20th TV and indie WBTV illustrate the strategy for “New Fox” laid out by the network’s current bosses in August. It involves a significant reduction of the network’s dependence on 20th TV, which will soon become part of Disney, this development season. Last year, the network’s sister studio was responsible for 90% of its scripted development. The goal is for that number will go to 50% this season as FBC transitions to being an independent network with no affiliated studio.

Connect, from 20th TV, Intrigue Entertainment and Wonderland Sound and Vision, is written by Raisani based on a French format. It is described as a high concept, adrenalized procedural about a brash hero with a gift that he will use to assist his cop brother with whom he has a troubled relationship. Each week we will see these two not only solving crimes but working to reconnect.

Raisani executive produces alongside McG, who is also set to direct, via his Wonderland Sound and Vision, Gordon via hisTeakwood Lane and Intrigue Entertainment’s Lucas Carter and Joe Wiggins.

Prodigal Son, from WBTV and studio-based Berlanti Productions, is written by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver.

It centers on Malcolm Bright who has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? Back in the ‘90s, his father was one of the worst–a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. Bright uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Fedak and Sklaver executive produce with Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.