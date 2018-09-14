Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Triage, an hourlong medical drama from Grey’s Anatomy executive producer-writer Zoanne Clack, Sonar Entertainment, OutEast Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Clack, Triage reinvents the medical drama by interweaving three distinct phases of a group of doctors’ lives, as they explore cutting-edge medical techniques, and face challenges both personal and professional.

Fox

Clack executive produces with Sonar’s Tom Lesinski, David Ellender and Jenna Santoianni and OutEast Entertainment’s Steven Marrs and Courtney Hazlett. 20th Century Fox TV produces with Sonar and OutEast. David Cornue, on whose material the project is based, serves as consulting producer.

Fox also has medical drama The Resident, which is going into its second season this fall.

Clack, who recently entered her 14th season producing Grey’s for ABC/ABC Studios and Shondaland, was formerly an emergency medicine doctor who also worked for the CDC in international emergency medicine before her career as a television writer. Clack previously had projects Baghdad Air and Preacher’s Wife in development with ABC/ABC Studios.

Clack is repped by ICM Partners and managed by Circle of Confusion.