Fox has put in development drama 100 Days Without Fear inspired by the life and blog of Michelle Poler, from Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman and his Weed Road Pictures, and 20th Century Fox TV.

YouTube

Executive produce by Goldsman, 100 Days Without Fear is based on the life and blog of Poler, who embarked on a personal journey of self-discovery, vowing to conquer 100 of her biggest fears in 100 days and chronicled her journey on her blog.

Goldsman won the screenwriting Oscar for 2001’s A Beautiful Mind. He is currently teamed with Greg Berlanti on Titans, for Warner Bros Television and DC for WB’s digital service, and is an executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery for CBS All Access.

Goldsman has set up numerous projects as writer, director and producer through his Weed Road banner, including an adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel Rainbow Six and Avengelyne at Paramount, directing vehicles including a Firestarter remake, and he is producing films based on the Extreme Universe comics creations of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.