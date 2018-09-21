CAA has brought on Dana Spector as an agent in the books department where she will focus on repping the motion picture, television, and theatrical rights, of authors, journalists, life rights holders, and other intellectual properties.

Prior her new post, Spector worked at Paradigm’s Media Rights department, specializing in adaptation deal for as Misty Copeland (Life In Motion), Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers (The Day The Crayons Quit), Jessica Townsend (Nevermoor), and Andrew Smith (Grasshopper Jungle).

While at Paradigm, Spector, who began her entertainment career at UTA, worked to expand the film and television careers of emerging writers, including Brit Bennett, who is adapting her debut novel The Mothers with Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and Warner Bros, and Thomas Pierce, who is adapting his short story Chairman Spaceman for Genre Films and Fox Searchlight.