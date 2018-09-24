Poland has chosen Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cannes-winning black and white drama Cold War as its Oscar submission for Best Foreign Language Film.
The well-reviewed story of a fated Polish love affair set across Europe during the late 1950s and early 1960s, is among the favorites for the prize. It is Pawlikowski’s first film since 2014 pic Ida, which won the Foreign Language Oscar. Amazon will release stateside on Dec. 21.
“Cold War — artistically fulfilled, universal story of impossible love, inscribed in the turbulent history of 20th century Poland,” the Polish Oscar Committee stated in a press release. “Pawel Pawlikowski’s film captivates with its performance, excellent acting and unique use of Polish folk music motifs. The previous successes of the film on the international arena will certainly help in further promotional activities.”
Also entering the fray this week are Dante Lam’s blockbuster Operation Red Sea for Hong Kong, Rima Das’s Village Rockstars for India, Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s Sew The Winter To My Skin for South Africa, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki-directed No Bed Of Roses for Bangladesh and Alexandra Latishev Salazar’s Medea for Costa Rica.
2019 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions
- Algeria – Until The End Of Time – Yasmine Chouikh
- Austria – The Waldheim Waltz – Ruth Beckermann
- Bangladesh – No Bed Of Roses – Mostofa Sarwar Farooki
- Belarus – Crystal Swan – Darya Zhuk
- Belgium – Girl – Lukas Dhont
- Bolivia – Muralla – Rodrigo Patiño
- Bosnia – Never Leave Me – Aida Begic
- Brazil – The Great Mystical Circus – Carlos Diegues
- Bulgaria – Omnipresent – Ilian Djevelekov
- Cambodia – Graves Without A Name – Rithy Pan
- Canada – Watch Dog – Sophie Dupuis
- Chile – And Suddenly The Dawn – Silvio Caiozzi
- Colombia– Birds of Passage, Cristina Gallego & Ciro Guerra
- Costa Rica – Medea – Alexandra Latishev Salazar
- Croatia – The Eighth Commissioner – Ivan Salaj
- Czech Republic – Winter Flies – Olmo Omerzu
- Denmark – The Guilty – Gustav Möller
- Dominican Republic – Cocote – Nelson Carlo de los Santos
- Ecuador – A Son Of Man – Jamaicanoproblem and Pablo Agüero
- Egypt – Yomeddine – Abu Bakr Shawky
- Estonia – Take It Or Leave It – Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo
- Finland – Euthanizer – Teemu Nikin
- France – Memoir Of War – Emmanuel Finkiel
- Georgia – Namme – Zaza Khalvashi
- Germany – Never Look Away – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
- Greece – Polyxeni – Dora Masklavanou
- Hong Kong – Operation Red Sea – Dante Lam
- India – Village Rockstars – Rima Das
- Indonesia – Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts – Mouly Surya
- Iraq – The Journey – Mohamed Al-Daradji
- Iran – No Date, No Signature – Vahid Jalilvand
- Israel – The Cakemaker – Ofir Raul Grazier
- Japan – Shoplifters – Hirokazu Kore-eda
- Kosovo – The Marriage – Blerta Zeqiri
- Latvia – To Be Continued – Ivars Seleckis
- Lebanon – Capernaum – Nadine Labaki
- Lithuania – Wonderful Losers: A Different World – Arunas Matelis
- Luxembourg – Gutland – Govinda Van Maele
- Macedonia: Secret Ingredient – Gjorce Stavreski
- Mexico – Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
- Morocco – Burnout – Nour Eddine Lakhmari
- Netherlands – The Resistance Banker – Joram Lürsen
- Norway – What Will People Say – Iram Haq
- Palestine – Ghost Hunting – Raed Andoni
- Pakistan – Cake – Asim Abbasi
- Panama – Ruben Blades Is Not My Name – Abner Benaim
- Peru – Eternity – Oscar Catacora
- Poland – Cold War – Pawel Pawlikowski
- Portugal – Peregrinação – João Botelho
- Romania – I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians – Radu Jude
- Serbia – Offenders – Dejan Zecevic
- Singapore – Buffalo Boys – Mike Wiluan
- Slovakia – The Interpreter – Martin Sulik
- Slovenia – Ivan – Janez Burger
- South Africa – Sew The Winter To My Skin – Jahmil X.T. Qubeka
- South Korea – Burning – Lee Chang-dong
- Spain – Champions – Javier Fesser
- Sweden – Border – Ali Abbasi
- Switzerland – Eldorado – Markus Imhoof
- Taiwan – The Grerat Buddha+ – Huang Hsin-Yao
- Thailand – Malila: The Farewell Flower – Anucha Boonyawatana
- Tunisia – Beauty And The Dogs – Kaouther Ben Hania
- Turkey – The Wild Pear Tree – Nuri Bilge Ceylan
- Ukraine – Donbass – Sergei Loznitsa
- UK – I Am Not A Witch – Rungano Nyoni
- Venezuela – The Family – Gustavo Rondon Cordova