Nadine Labaki’s critical hit Capernaum, which was snapped up by Sony Classics in May, has been selected as Lebanon’s Foreign Language Oscar submission.
The Cannes Jury Prize winner, directed by Nadine Labaki, focuses on a 12-year-old boy in a fictitious Middle Eastern village who sues his parents for bringing him into a world of such suffering. The film features mostly non-professional actors. This year, The Insult by Ziad Doueiri won Lebanon’s first ever Academy Award nomination.
Also entering the Foreign Language race this week have been Brazil, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia. Below is the full list of submissions to date.
2019 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions
- Algeria – Until The End Of Time – Yasmine Chouikh
- Austria – The Waldheim Waltz – Ruth Beckermann
- Belarus – Crystal Swan – Darya Zhuk
- Belgium – Girl – Lukas Dhont
- Bolivia – Muralla – Rodrigo Patiño
- Bosnia – Never Leave Me – Aida Begic
- Brazil – The Great Mystical Circus – Carlos Diegues
- Bulgaria – Omnipresent – Ilian Djevelekov
- Cambodia – Graves Without A Name – Rithy Pan
- Chile – And Suddenly The Dawn – Silvio Caiozzi
- Colombia– Birds of Passage, Cristina Gallego & Ciro Guerra
- Croatia – The Eighth Commissioner – Ivan Salaj
- Czech Republic – Winter Flies – Olmo Omerzu
- Dominican Republic – Cocote – Nelson Carlo de los Santos
- Ecuador – A Son Of Man – Jamaicanoproblem and Pablo Agüero
- Egypt – Yomeddine – Abu Bakr Shawky
- Estonia – Take It Or Leave It – Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo
- Finland – Euthanizer – Teemu Nikin
- Georgia – Namme – Zaza Khalvashi
- Germany – Never Look Away – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
- Greece – Polyxeni – Dora Masklavanou
- Indonesia – Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts – Mouly Surya
- Iraq – The Journey – Mohamed Al-Daradji
- Iran – No Date, No Signature – Vahid Jalilvand
- Israel – The Cakemaker – Ofir Raul Grazier
- Japan – Shoplifters – Hirokazu Kore-eda
- Kosovo – The Marriage – Blerta Zeqiri
- Latvia – To Be Continued – Ivars Seleckis
- Lebanon – Capernaum – Nadine Labaki
- Lithuania – Wonderful Losers: A Different World – Arunas Matelis
- Luxembourg – Gutland – Govinda Van Maele
- Netherlands – The Resistance Banker – Joram Lürsen
- Mexico – Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
- Morocco – Burnout – Nour Eddine Lakhmari
- Norway – What Will People Say – Iram Haq
- Palestine – Ghost Hunting – Raed Andoni
- Pakistan – Cake – Asim Abbasi
- Panama – Ruben Blades Is Not My Name – Abner Benaim
- Peru – Eternity – Oscar Catacora
- Portugal – Peregrinação – João Botelho
- Romania – I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians – Radu Jude
- Serbia – Offenders – Dejan Zecevic
- Singapore – Buffalo Boys – Mike Wiluan
- Slovakia – The Interpreter – Martin Sulik
- Slovenia – Ivan – Janez Burger
- South Korea – Burning – Lee Chang-dong
- Spain – Champions – Javier Fesser
- Sweden – Border – Ali Abbasi
- Switzerland – Eldorado – Markus Imhoof
- Taiwan – The Grerat Buddha+ – Huang Hsin-Yao
- Thailand – Malila: The Farewell Flower – Anucha Boonyawatana
- Tunisia – Beauty And The Dogs – Kaouther Ben Hania
- Turkey – The Wild Pear Tree – Nuri Bilge Ceylan
- Ukraine – Donbass – Sergei Loznitsa
- UK – I Am Not A Witch – Rungano Nyoni
- Venezuela – The Family – Gustavo Rondon Cordova