Nadine Labaki’s critical hit Capernaum, which was snapped up by Sony Classics in May, has been selected as Lebanon’s Foreign Language Oscar submission.

The Cannes Jury Prize winner, directed by Nadine Labaki, focuses on a 12-year-old boy in a fictitious Middle Eastern village who sues his parents for bringing him into a world of such suffering. The film features mostly non-professional actors. This year, The Insult by Ziad Doueiri won Lebanon’s first ever Academy Award nomination.

Also entering the Foreign Language race this week have been Brazil, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia. Below is the full list of submissions to date.

2019 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions

  • Algeria – Until The End Of Time – Yasmine Chouikh
  • AustriaThe Waldheim Waltz – Ruth Beckermann
  • BelarusCrystal Swan – Darya Zhuk
  • BelgiumGirl – Lukas Dhont
  • Bolivia – Muralla – Rodrigo Patiño
  • BosniaNever Leave Me – Aida Begic
  • BrazilThe Great Mystical Circus – Carlos Diegues
  • BulgariaOmnipresent – Ilian Djevelekov
  • CambodiaGraves Without A Name – Rithy Pan
  • Chile – And Suddenly The Dawn – Silvio Caiozzi
  • Colombia– Birds of Passage, Cristina Gallego & Ciro Guerra
  • CroatiaThe Eighth Commissioner – Ivan Salaj
  • Czech Republic – Winter Flies – Olmo Omerzu
  • Dominican Republic – Cocote – Nelson Carlo de los Santos
  • EcuadorA Son Of Man – Jamaicanoproblem and Pablo Agüero
  • Egypt – Yomeddine – Abu Bakr Shawky
  • EstoniaTake It Or Leave It – Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo
  • FinlandEuthanizer – Teemu Nikin
  • GeorgiaNamme – Zaza Khalvashi
  • GermanyNever Look Away – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
  • GreecePolyxeni – Dora Masklavanou
  • Indonesia – Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts – Mouly Surya
  • Iraq – The Journey – Mohamed Al-Daradji
  • Iran – No Date, No Signature – Vahid Jalilvand
  • IsraelThe Cakemaker – Ofir Raul Grazier
  • JapanShoplifters – Hirokazu Kore-eda
  • KosovoThe Marriage – Blerta Zeqiri
  • LatviaTo Be Continued – Ivars Seleckis
  • LebanonCapernaum – Nadine Labaki
  • LithuaniaWonderful Losers: A Different World – Arunas Matelis
  • LuxembourgGutland – Govinda Van Maele
  • NetherlandsThe Resistance Banker – Joram Lürsen
  • Mexico – Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
  • Morocco – Burnout – Nour Eddine Lakhmari
  • NorwayWhat Will People Say – Iram Haq
  • PalestineGhost Hunting – Raed Andoni
  • Pakistan – Cake – Asim Abbasi
  • Panama – Ruben Blades Is Not My Name – Abner Benaim
  • Peru – Eternity – Oscar Catacora
  • Portugal – Peregrinação – João Botelho
  • RomaniaI Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians – Radu Jude
  • SerbiaOffenders – Dejan Zecevic
  • SingaporeBuffalo Boys – Mike Wiluan
  • SlovakiaThe Interpreter – Martin Sulik
  • SloveniaIvan – Janez Burger
  • South KoreaBurning – Lee Chang-dong
  • SpainChampions – Javier Fesser
  • SwedenBorder – Ali Abbasi
  • SwitzerlandEldorado – Markus Imhoof
  • Taiwan  – The Grerat Buddha+ – Huang Hsin-Yao
  • Thailand – Malila: The Farewell Flower – Anucha Boonyawatana
  • Tunisia – Beauty And The Dogs – Kaouther Ben Hania
  • TurkeyThe Wild Pear Tree – Nuri Bilge Ceylan
  • UkraineDonbass – Sergei Loznitsa
  • UK – I Am Not A Witch – Rungano Nyoni
  • VenezuelaThe Family – Gustavo Rondon Cordova