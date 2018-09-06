EXCLUSIVE: Charles Michael Davis (The Originals, Younger) is returning to Shondaland, ABC and ABC Studios. Davis, whose first major role was an arc on Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, is joining the cast of another Shondaland ABC series, legal drama For the People, as a series regular for its upcoming second season.

Making his debut in the Season 2 premiere, Davis will play Ted, the new investigator in the Public Defender’s office.

Created by Paul Williams Davies, For the People is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” and follows new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Davis joins a cast that includes Britt Robertson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Regé-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith. Davies and Rhimes exec produce alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Davis is a series regular on Darren Star’s popular cable dramedy series Younger, which is moving from TV Land to Paramount Network for its upcoming sixth season. Davis, who joined as a recurring in Season 4, playing Zane Anders, was promoted to series regular in Season 5 and will continue on the show, whose filming schedule does not interfere with For the People, set to return in midseason.

Davis segued to Younger after his starring turn as Marcel Gerard on the CW’s The Originals where he was a series regular for the series’ entire five-season run.

Davis, who played Dr. Jason Myers in Season 9 of Grey’s Anatomy, is repped by Gersh and Mary Erickson Management.