Fly on the Wall Entertainment is expanding its relationship with veteran exec Patrick Agans, promoting him to a multi-year deal as EVP of Development from SVP. He’ll continue to report directly to Co-Chief Executive Officers and Founders Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan.

In his enlarged role, Agans manages Fly on the Wall’s development slate and development team in the Los Angeles office. He’ll continue to be charged with generating new character driven docuseries and creating original formats for both U.S. broadcast and cable networks as well as digital platforms.

Since joining Fly on the Wall in 2014, Agans has spearheaded development for over a dozen series, specials and pilots including Flip or Flop Atlanta (HGTV), This is Life Live (TLC), Katy Perry: Witness World Wide (YouTube) as well as the upcoming Million Dollar Mile with LeBron James (CBS).

With over 15 years of experience, he is an Emmy nominated producer and seasoned television executive, having worked for Yahoo!, RDF USA, 3 Ball Productions and Electus. He has developed and produced for networks such as CBS, NBC, HGTV, Travel Channel, Food Network, Discovery, History Channel, TLC, Syfy, Oxygen, YouTube, among others. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Development for Fly on the Wall.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Patrick’s strong, creative vision and instincts leading our development team,” said Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Founders of Fly on the Wall Entertainment. “He has been a big part of our company’s success in cable and broadcast formats as well as our recent endeavors in digital and live events and we look forward to creating more hits together.”

Fly on the Wall most recently premiered the 20th season of ratings juggernaut Big Brother (CBS) and will premiere season two of Flip or Flop Atlanta (HGTV) in the fall. Their current production slate also includes Celebrity Big Brother (CBS) as well as the upcoming Will Smith: The Jump (YouTube) and Million Dollar Mile with LeBron James (CBS).