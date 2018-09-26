Laci Mosley (The Wedding Year), Melanie Field (Heathers) and Patty Guggenheim (Splitting Up Together) are set to star alongside Laura Chinn (The Mick) in Florida Girls, Pop TV’s 10-episode comedy series which hails from Chinn, Lionsgate TV, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chinn created, executive produces and stars in the series, slated to begin production in early October.

Inspired by Chinn’s real life growing up on the West Coast of Florida, series follows four women (Chinn, Mosley, Field and Guggenheim) who are forced to confront their stagnant lives when their only ambitious friend moves away to follow her dreams.

Chinn plays Shelby, the follower. She’s a total screw-up who tries to better herself because she saw someone else do it. Mosley is Jayla, the self-absorbed one. She’s vain and banks hard on her looks as she pursues her lifelong dream of having exorbitant wealth.

Field portrays Kaitlin, the stunted one. She lives her life like she’s still in high school and is the catalyst for all the year-round spring break insanity that Florida has to offer. Guggenheim plays Erica, the thief. She’s that scrub friend who never has money and has no problem letting you pay, but will call you every day if you owe her five dollars.

Chinn executive produces with Jax Media’s Burns and Tony Hernandez as well as Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment. Lionsgate will produce alongside 3 Arts and Jax Media.

Comedian and improv actress Mosley performs weekly at UCB on Maude night with house team “Mama” and on Harold night with the house team “Leroy.” She recently wrapped a supporting role in Lakeshore Entertainment feature The Wedding Year. Mosley is represented by Artists First, CAA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Field recently starred in the Heathers TV reboot based on the 1988 cult classic film. A graduate of New York University and Yale School of Drama, Field started her career working on Broadway in shows including The Phantom of the Opera and Evita. She is represented by SDB, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Guggenheim is currently in the Main Company of the Groundlings. Her previous acting credits include The Middle, Nobodies, The Happytime Murders, Two Broke Girls, and LA to Vegas, among others, and she produced and starred in Barely Famous. She can currently be seen in a recurring role on ABC’s Splitting Up Together. Guggenheim is repped by 3 Arts and APA.

Chinn recently served as a writer and producer on The Mick, which ran on Fox for two seasons. She also was a writer on Grandfathered and Growing Up Fisher. As an actress, Chinn has appeared on Young & Hungry, The New Normal, Happy Endings and Grey’s Anatomy, among others. She’s repped by 3 Arts and UTA.